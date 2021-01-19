Cheektowaga man charged in US Capitol riot appears in court

Pete Harding had his federal hearing over video-chat on two misdemeanor charges.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Western New York man charged in the riot at the US Capitol was just back in court Tuesday, but virtually.

Pete Harding had his federal hearing over video-chat on two misdemeanor charges.

A man who federal authorities claim was Harding was seen in a photo on a poster circulated by the FBI, which alleges he was inside the Capitol after a group of demonstrators barged through the doors and engaged in a violent rampage resulting in injuries and deaths and causing members of Congress to leave the House chamber and seek refuge.

Harding is charged under a section of the U.S. Code governing restricted buildings or grounds, accused of "knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority to do so;" and that he did so with "intent to impede or disrupt the orderly conduct of Government business or official functions." It is punishable by up to one year in prison upon conviction.

Additionally, Harding is charged under another section of the U.S. Code regarding unlawful activities. Specifically, that he as an individual, or part of a group of individuals, entered non public areas of the Capitol in a violent and disorderly fashion with the intent to disrupt the orderly conduct of official business. This charge carries a maximum of six months incarceration.

The hearing was to set the conditions of his release. Prosecutors wanted electronic monitoring.

They said in court that when Harding was arrested at his friend's house last week, he had a backpack full of cash, cell phones and other supplies that, they say, suggested he may not be returning home.

Harding's attorney pointed out that he did not resist arrest and says he wasn't at his home to avoid harassment.

The judge ordered Harding will have electronic monitoring in his home, he can't travel to Washington, DC, and can't travel outside of the state without telling the court.