CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. — A Cheektowaga man is facing charges following a fatal accident in May.

Blair Bell, 27, is charged with vehicular manslaughter and two counts of driving while intoxicated. He was arraigned in court on Tuesday.

Investigators say Bell was driving his vehicle on Pine Ridge Road May 4 when he struck Tonya Gravely.

Gravely, 46, also of Cheektowaga, was removing items from her car. She was taken to ECMC where she was pronounced dead.

Bell is scheduled to return to court August 1. He was released on his own recognizance. If convicted, he could face seven years in prison.