Cheektowaga man arrested following bomb threat

The Erie County Sheriff's Office arrested Bradley O'Hara following a bomb threat to the Rath Building that occurred on June 21.

The bomb squad responded to the treat around 10 a.m. Technicians searched the building using a K9 and did not find any explosives.

When it was determined the building was safe, the Sheriff's Investigative Services Division took over.

Detectives determined O'Hara was their suspect, and he was already in Cheektowaga Police custody for an unrelated incident.