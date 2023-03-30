Cheektowaga man arraigned in connection to viral racist video

Richard T. Stasiak of Cheektowaga was arraigned on one count aggravated harassment and one count disorderly conduct.

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. — Charges have been filed against a Cheektowaga man in connection to a viral racist video showing a person accosting another with racist language.

Richard T. Stasiak, 65, was arraigned on one count aggravated harassment in the second degree and one count disorderly conduct.

A video of the incident was posted on TikTok by @TizzyEnt. It shows a White male using racist language towards the person recording the video.

Prosecutors allege that Stasiak used abusive or obscene language towards the victim in the parking lot of the Aldi on Walden Avenue in the Town of Cheektowaga on March 20. Prosecutors further allege Stasiak yelled racial slurs toward the victim, with the intent to harass, annoy, threaten or alarm, because of his perception of the victim's race.

Stasiak is scheduled to return to court on July 3. He was released on his own recognizance.