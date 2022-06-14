Cheektowaga man arraigned after police allegedly find illegal guns inside home

Investigators said they recovered three illegal, loaded guns and also found a small quantity of prescription narcotic pills, and kits to assemble 'ghost guns.'

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. — A Cheektowaga man was arraigned in court Tuesday.

According to the Erie County District Attorney's Office 22-year-old Steven I. Salerna-Sanchez, also known as “Gunsmith,” was arraigned this morning before Cheektowaga Town Court Justice on these complaints:

Three counts of Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Second Degree (Class “C” violent felonies)

Two counts of Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Seventh Degree (Class “A” misdemeanors)

One count of Possession of a Controlled Substance in Non-Original Container (violation)

According to the news release, Monday, June 13, 2022, around 8:30 a.m., the Erie County Sheriff’s Office and Buffalo Police Department SWAT Team served a search warrant at Salerna-Sanchez apartment on Claudette Court in Cheektowaga.

Investigators said they allegedly recovered three illegal, loaded guns and also found a small quantity of prescription narcotic pills, ammunition, body armor and kits to assemble 'ghost guns.'

Salerna-Sanchez is set to be in court on Friday, June 17, 2022, at 9:30 a.m. for a felony hearing.