Cheektowaga man accused of engaging in sexual acts with a minor

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Cheektowaga man is accused of engaging in sexual acts with a minor.

Michael Mesko, 50, is charged with enticement of a minor and production of child sexual abuse.

Mesko was arrested by North Tonawanda Police last month. Investigators say Mesko had been "engaging in repeated sexual acts with a 17-year-old victim."

They say Mesko communicated with the victim on social media apps, including Snapchat and TextNow, and obtained naked pictures, constituting child pornography.

Investigators also say Mesko enticed the victim into sexual contact. The victim's iPad was examined by investigators as well, and found conversations between the two dating back to October.

Mesko will appear in Federal Court at 3pm. He could face up to 15 years in prison if convicted on those charges.

Mesko is also accused of fleeing the area with a 17-year-old victim on February 15. An Amber Alert was issued to help locate the teen..

North Tonawanda Police say the 17-year-old got into Mesko's vehicle on Niagara Falls Boulevard around 7:00 p.m. that night. Police say the teen had a full-stay away order of protection against Mesko.

They were found the next day in Pennsylvania