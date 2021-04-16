Cheektowaga man arraigned on sexual assault charges involving child

William T. Bergeron, 35, has been accused of two or more acts of sexual conduct between August 15, 2018, and July 13, 2020. He is a registered sex offender.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A 35-year-old Cheektowaga man was arraigned on sexual assault charges Friday morning, the Erie County District Attorney's Office said.

William T. Bergeron has been charged with one felony count of predatory sexual assault against a child, one felony count of course of sexual conduct against a child, and one misdemeanor count of endangering the welfare of a child.

Bergeron has been accused of two or more acts of sexual conduct against a child between August 15, 2018, and July 13, 2020, in Cheektowaga. Bergeron is a registered sex offender.

Bergeron's next court appearance is scheduled for 10 a.m. on Friday, April 30 before State Supreme Court Justice Deborah Haendiges.