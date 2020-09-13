Chautauqua County woman faces assault charges following physical altercation

Susan M. Snow, 46, allegedly cut an individual with a knife as a result of an argument.

SHERIDAN, N.Y. — A Chautauqua County woman is facing charges following a physical altercation that took place Saturday in the Town of Sheridan.

Deputies from the Chautauqua County Sheriff's Department were called to a residence on Route 20 for the incident. Upon arrival, deputies located an individual who was cut with a knife and seriously hurt.

Deputies allege that Susan M. Snow, 46, caused the injury to the individual as during an argument. Following a search, deputies located the knife hidden inside a vehicle glove box.

Snow was taken into custody and charged with assault in the second degree and menacing in the second degree. Snow was taken to the Chautauqua County Jail for a centralized arraignment process.