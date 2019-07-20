BROCTON, N.Y. — A woman in Brocton faces multiple charges after police say she assaulted someone with a baseball bat, bit them, then lit the person's property on fire.

Rose M. Weary, 26, faces charges of second-degree assault, third-degree assault, criminal possession of a weapon, and arson after the Thursday night incident in Brocton, according to the Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office.

Weary was arraigned. A later court date has not been set.

