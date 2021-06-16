Reward offered for information about stolen ATV in Chautauqua County

Anyone with information about this theft is asked to contact WeTip at 800-782-7463.

CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, N.Y. — A reward is being offered for the arrest and conviction of the person, or people, responsible for stealing an ATV in Chautauqua County.

According to the Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office, the burglary happened sometime between May 2 and May 16 on Webber Road, near Morris Road, in the Town of Chautauqua. Deputies say someone broke into a machinery building and stole a 1996 Polaris Big Boss 6x6 ATV, along with a Coleman 6500 watt generator.

Anyone with information about this theft is asked to contact WeTip at 800-782-7463.

WeTip is offering a reward of up to $1,000 when the anonymous tip leads to an arrest and conviction of those responsible. The reward would be paid anonymously through postmasters to protect the identity of the caller.