MAYVILLE, N.Y. — The Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office is warning people about what it is calling a dangerous prank.
The sheriff there says someone sent a letter around, looking like an official notice from the sheriff's office, saying deputies will be going around taking guns by force.
He says anyone who gets one should leave it unopened and get in touch with the sheriff's office.
RELATED: Woman accused of using boss' credit card to charge thousands
RELATED: Clues sought in South Buffalo homicide
RELATED: 2 Buffalo men arrested in connection to West Side shooting