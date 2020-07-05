MAYVILLE, N.Y. — The Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office is warning people about what it is calling a dangerous prank.

The sheriff there says someone sent a letter around, looking like an official notice from the sheriff's office, saying deputies will be going around taking guns by force.

He says anyone who gets one should leave it unopened and get in touch with the sheriff's office.

Chautauqua County Sheriff Attached are two photographs, an envelope and a letter, neither of w... hich were authorized by the Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office. I am quite confident that Deputy Beichner has absolutely no involvement in this letter. Please feel free to advise your contacts that this is a bad and potentially dangerous prank.

RELATED: Woman accused of using boss' credit card to charge thousands

RELATED: Clues sought in South Buffalo homicide

RELATED: 2 Buffalo men arrested in connection to West Side shooting