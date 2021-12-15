Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office investigating Dunkirk burglary

Several dirt bikes were stolen from a storage facility on Bennett Road.

DUNKIRK, N.Y. — The Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help to find those responsible for a recent burglary in the Town of Dunkirk.

On Dec. 4, deputies were called to a storage facility on Bennett Road just before 3 p.m. for reports of a burglary. One of the victims told the sheriff's office that when they arrived to the storage facility they saw a door in the back of the building was left open. Upon further inspection, several dirt bikes were discovered stolen from the facility.

The missing dirt bikes are described as a 2003 red and black Honda XR100R, a 2007 red and black Honda CRF150f, a blue Yamaha TW200, a 2020 Yamaha YZ250FX and a 2008 red Honda R6L.

Deputies say a 55-inch TV was also stolen from a 2020 Torque camper. Two other campers were damaged as well when someone attempted to force entry into them.