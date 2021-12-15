Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office investigating Dunkirk burglary

DUNKIRK, N.Y. — The Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help to find those responsible for a recent burglary in the Town of Dunkirk.
On Dec. 4, deputies were called to a storage facility on Bennett Road just before 3 p.m. for reports of a burglary. One of the victims told the sheriff's office that when they arrived to the storage facility they saw a door in the back of the building was left open. Upon further inspection, several dirt bikes were discovered stolen from the facility.
The missing dirt bikes are described as a 2003 red and black Honda XR100R, a 2007 red and black Honda CRF150f, a blue Yamaha TW200, a 2020 Yamaha YZ250FX and a 2008 red Honda R6L.
Deputies say a 55-inch TV was also stolen from a 2020 Torque camper. Two other campers were damaged as well when someone attempted to force entry into them.
Anyone with information about these incidents are being asked to contact Investigator Vara with the Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office by calling (716) 753-4910.