Chautauqua County man pleads guilty in fatal hit and run accident

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Chautauqua County man has admitted to leaving the scene of a fatal accident after hitting a bicyclist with his truck last summer.

Investigator say Rosado was driving his truck northwest on Abbott Road when he hit a bicyclist near Kenefick Avenue in the City of Buffalo on July 7, 2022. They says he left the scene without reporting it to police. The bicyclis, Theodore Dionne, 27, of West Seneca died from his injuries.

Rosado could face a maximum of seven years in prison when he is sentenced in September. He is currently being held without bail.