Chautauqua County man indicted for deadly hit-and-run

The Erie County DA John Flynn announced Tuesday that Nicholas J. Rosado is facing charges of leaving the scene of an incident resulting in death.

ERIE COUNTY, N.Y. — A Chautauqua County man has been arraigned for allegedly leaving the scene of an accident that killed a bicyclist.

Erie County District Attorney John Flynn announced Tuesday that 37-year-old Nicholas Rosado of Mayville has been charged with leaving the scene of an incident resulting in death, driving while intoxicated, and seventh degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.

Investigators say Rosado, also known as Nicholas Boaz, struck a bicycle near Abbott Road and Kenefick Avenue in the City of Buffalo on the night of July 7, 2022. The DA alleges Rosado left the scene without calling the police.

Theodore Dionne, 27, of West Seneca, was hit at the accident and died from his injuries.

That same night, West Seneca Police say they saw Rosasado try to hit a tree on North Covington Drive. As officers got closer, Rosado got out of the car and tried to run from police.

As the officers chased after Rosado, they allegedly saw him drop packages in the driveway of a home on Potters Road. He was arrested in a backyard after a brief chase.

Rosado was taken to a hospital and treated for minor injuries.

Officers sent the contents the packages to be tested at Erie County Central Police Services laboratory. The substance in the packages was confirmed to be Suboxone.

Rosado faces a maximum sentence of 7 years in prison if convicted of the highest charge against him.