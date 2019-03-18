JAMESTOWN, N.Y. — A man in Chautauqua County is facing charges in connection with the death of his girlfriend's young daughter back in 2014.

Tyler Perez, 35, was arraigned in Chautauqua County Monday morning, following a two-count indictment for murder and manslaughter handed down by a grand jury.

Nayla Hodnett was just 16 months old when she died on April 17, 2014. The girl's aunt told us that she believed Nayla was abused.

Perez was living on Newland Ave. in Jamestown with his girlfriend Angel Hodnett, and her daughter Nayla. He was also in a Pennsylvania jail on charges not related to this case around that time.

Perez is now in custody in Chautauqua County after failing to post $500,000 cash or $1 million property bond.