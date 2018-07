VILLENOVA, NY-- A Chautauqua County man is facing charges after officials found two dead horses on his property.

Police were called to a residence on Smith Road in the Town of Villenova Tuesday for a report of two horses that were deceased in a barn.

The owner, Jeffrey W. Wolfe, is charged with torturing and injuring animals, failing to provide sustenance and overdriving.

Wolfe, 48, of Forestville, was issued appearance tickets and is scheduled to appear at a later date.

