Chautauqua County District Attorney's Office: man back in jail again after crash

MAYVILLE, N.Y. — The Chautauqua County District Attorney's Office says Randall Rolison is once again in the county jail.

Rolison had been in the hospital since last December, following a crash. That is when prosecutors say he ran through a stop sign along State Route 83 in Arkwright and hit a truck driven by 71-year-old Gary Kraemer, whose wife, Linda Kraemer, died in the crash.

Rolison is also accused of hitting and killing 15-year-old Lexy Hughan, who was crossing West 6th Street in Jamestown when she was hit by an 18-wheel car carrier tractor-trailer. Police said Rolison was behind the wheel and allegedly did not stop, then continued to drive away from the scene on New Year's Eve back in 2021.

The Chautauqua County District Attorney's Office says it is preparing for trial in both cases.