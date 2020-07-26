Chautauqua County man arrested for having a BAC almost 3 times the legal limit

The 68-year-old Arkwright man was arrested for driving while intoxicated, aggregated driving while intoxicated, and other vehicle and traffic violations.

CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, N.Y. — A 68-year-old man was arrested by New York State Police for driving with a blood alcohol content almost three times the legal limit.

State Troopers had received a call Sunday about a erratic driver on Center Road in the town of Sheridan. The vehicle, according to the complaint, was heading southbound and ran stop signs, left the roadway multiple times, and moved toward oncoming traffic, almost causing accidents.

When the State Police out of Fredonia found the driver, the car had gone off the road into a grassy area near the intersection of Center and NY-83. The driver was attempting to back out of the spot and get back to driving on the road.

Troopers say that while talking to the driver, they noticed slurred speech, watery eyes and an odor of alcoholic beverage.

The driver failed multiple field sobriety tests and had a 0.22 BAC.

The driver was Bruce R. Gustafson of Arkwright, and he was arrested for driving while intoxicated, aggregated driving while intoxicated, and other vehicle and traffic violations.