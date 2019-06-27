DUNKIRK, N.Y. — A Chautauqua County man faces a drug charge after sheriff's officials executed a search warrant Tuesday afternoon.

Jorge K. Ortiz-Reyes, 21, was arrested in the Town of Dunkirk. He has been charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance.

The Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office said a search of his home turned up various amounts of crack cocaine, heroin, marijuana, drug paraphernalia, and a large amount of cash. Officials said they also found a loaded, stolen handgun, a loaded sawed-off gun, an assault rifle, and a stun gun.

Ortiz-Reyes is being held at the county jail with a $500,000 bond.

A 17-year-girl at his residence was also arrested. She facing a charge of criminal possession of a controlled substance and is being held at the county jail. An investigation could result in more charges.

