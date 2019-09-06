FREDONIA, N.Y. — A SWAT team responded Sunday morning in the Town of Pomfret for reports of a 57-year-old man who threatened to use a shotgun.

The Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office sent SWAT, crisis negotiation and emergency response teams to Stone Road. The man, Gary T. Ortolano, was eventually taken into custody without incident following negotiations.

Officials retrieved a shotgun from Ortolano's residence. The Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office said Ortolano is a convicted felon who was prohibited from possessing firearms.

Ortolano was taken to the Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office in Mayville, where he's being held in the county jail pending arraignment. He is charged with criminal possession of a weapon.

New York State Police assisted at the scene, where it used a surveillance drone.

MORE ON WGRZ.COM

Dunkirk stabbing death suspect taken into custody

2 rescued from sinking boat on Chautauqua Lake

Eden man taken by Mercy Flight after motorcycle was struck