Chautauqua County man allegedly bites trooper during arrest

RIPLEY, N.Y. — A Chautauqua County man was arrested Friday on four charges by New York State Police, who say the man bit a trooper during the arrest.

Troopers were called to a residence in Ripley for a reported domestic disturbance. State Police allege that in an intoxicated state, Scott Walker, 41, threw items around the residence.

Further, State Police say that the items thrown caused "damage to the drywall and the television screen."

Troopers found Walker at a nearby residence. State Police say that "Walker actively resisted and bit one of the troopers" during his arrest.

The trooper was treated at a hospital for minor injuries.

Walker was ultimately arrested for assault in the second degree, criminal mischief in the forth degree, obstructing governmental administration in the second degree, and resisting arrest.