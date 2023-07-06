Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office warns of potential larceny scams

The Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office is investigating a possible ongoing larceny scheme.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office has been made aware of a potential scam happening in some parts of Western New York.

One of these scams has been reported to happen in the Town of Ripley in Chautauqua County, where a female approaches victims "with large amounts of jewelry," hoping to distract them before the theft occurs with others.

These scam artists typically have been noted to flee the area afterward, with accomplices driving a dark-colored Chevrolet Traverse. This specific vehicle had Florida license plates, and those involved in the scamming have not been taken into police custody.

The Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office urges anyone who has been experiencing this type of scheme to report it, along with a description of the people and vehicles involved.

To learn more or file reports people can visit www.sheriff.us/contact-us