Chautauqua County issues health alert after 4 people died of drug overdoses this weekend

Officials are warning residents, saying that any street drug should be assumed to contain fentanyl.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

JAMESTOWN, N.Y. — Chautauqua County is issuing a health alert as the community is grasping a string of drug overdoses.

The county's health department and law enforcement say a deadly supply of street drugs is likely circulating in the community. Four people died of drug overdoses in the Jamestown area over the weekend.

Officials are warning residents, saying that any street drug should be assumed to contain fentanyl.

Free Narcan kits are available from the Chautauqua County Department of Health and Human Services.