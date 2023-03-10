x
Crime

Chautauqua County issues health alert after 4 people died of drug overdoses this weekend

Officials are warning residents, saying that any street drug should be assumed to contain fentanyl.

JAMESTOWN, N.Y. — Chautauqua County is issuing a health alert as the community is grasping a string of drug overdoses.  

The county's health department and law enforcement say a deadly supply of street drugs is likely circulating in the community. Four people died of drug overdoses in the Jamestown area over the weekend. 

Free Narcan kits are available from the Chautauqua County Department of Health and Human Services.

A spike in suspected fatal drug overdoses was observed in Chautauqua County over the weekend, likely indicating that a...

Posted by Chautauqua County Health Department on Monday, October 2, 2023

