Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office asks for help in solving 1983 cold case

An unidentified woman dubbed "Ellery Jane Doe" arrived in Ellery in December of 1983. She was beaten, shot, and left to die in a rain-filled ditch near Highway 17.

MAYVILLE, N.Y. — The Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office is asking for help in solving a nearly four-decade-old cold case.

New forensic sketches depict her as petite with curly dark hair, brown eyes, and distinctive marks on her left eye, face, and ear.

A note in her pocket, from a British Columbian motel, possibly contained phone numbers for Canadian airlines or map locations.

Investigators also believe she may have children who would now be in their 40s or 50s.