TOWN OF PORTLAND, N.Y. -- A Westfield woman is facing numerous charges after she allegedly drove drunk with a child in the car.

The Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office says Julie Chiarot, 29, of Westfield, was pulled over in the Village of Brocton after a deputy observed a traffic violation while she was on Route 20 in Portland.

Chiarot was allegedly found to be driving while intoxicated with a child in the car, who was not properly restrained, according to the Sheriff's Office.

She has seen been charged with aggravated DWI with a child in the vehicle (Leandra's Law), consumption of alcohol in a motor vehicle, refusal to take a pre-screen breath test, improperly restraining a child, and other traffic infractions.

Chiarot was released following her arrest and is due in court at a later date.

