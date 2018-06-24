SILVER CREEK, NY - A motorcyclist will be facing charges after a crash in Silver Creek Saturday night.

According to the Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office, Jacob Farabaugh, 42, or Angola, lost control of his motorcycle on Route 20 at Christy Street in Silver Creek just before 10:30 p.m.

When deputies arrived, they found the motorcycle overturned on its side.

Farabaugh was taken to ECMC with serious injuries.

The Sheriff's Office says the investigation is ongoing, but charges are pending at this time.

