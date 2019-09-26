CATTARAUGUS COUNTY, N.Y. — Two people are facing charges in connection with a murder in Cattaraugus County 22 years ago.

The district attorney's office says Tricia Carrier and Gregory Kerls are now charged in the death of William Chase IV.

That murder happened inside Chase's home on Route 16 in the Cattaraugus County town of Ischua.

Both Carrier and Kerls pleaded not guilty.

RELATED: Woman stabbed to death inside the McKinley Mall

RELATED: Woman gets probation for role in Niagara County robberies

RELATED: Custody hearing for 3-year-old found on Buffalo porch moved to Friday