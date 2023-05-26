Charges filed against Pennsylvania man for the corruption of a Grand Island teen

Dale Kumler, 24, is facing multiple charges including statutory sexual assault.

NEW FREEDOM, Pa. — A 24-year-old Pennsylvania man has been charged in connection to a 13-year-old Grand Island girl who went missing earlier this week.

Dale Kumler has been charged in with involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, statutory sexual assault, corruption of minors with the defendant age 18 or above, unlawful contact with minor sexual offenses, and indecent assault of a person less than 16.

The Erie County Sheriff's Office confirmed the missing teenager was located in York County, Pennsylvania around 4:30 Friday morning. Police say she was lured out of her home on Wednesday following an online conversation with a person who called themselves "Dale" from Pennsylvania.