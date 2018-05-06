BUFFALO, NY-- Charges against a teen accused of vandalizing a religious statue have been dropped.

Kalil Colbert, 18, of Buffalo had been arrested by Buffalo Police in connection with the damage done to a statue at St. John Kanty Church on Broadway last month.

The charges were initially reduced before being dismissed by a judge.

“Following a forensic examination, the charges against the defendant were reduced then dismissed on Monday morning before Judge Hannah in Buffalo City Court,” according to Erie County District Attorney John Flynn.

There's no word from police on if they have another suspect.

