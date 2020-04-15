CATTARAUGUS, N.Y. — A Cattaraugus County woman is facing charges for violating a New York State executive order against large gatherings.

The Cattaraugus County Sheriff's Office says they received multiple complaints on April 13 from residents about a mass gathering at 9982 New Albion Road in the Town of Cattaraugus.

Deputies went to the home of Melinda N. Dreaver, 29, on three separate occasions throughout the evening. Deputies say they tried to educate Dreaver about the health risk the party was creating, not just for her, but the party goers and public. Each time, deputies say she refused to stop the party.

The next day, after an investigation involving the District Attorney's office, deputies accused Dreaver of violating the New York State Executive Order 202.10 in regards to mass gatherings. She was charged with obstruction of governmental administration, criminal nuisance and disorderly conduct.

She was issued appearance tickets for a later court date.

