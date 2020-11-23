Cattaraugus County teenager charged with producing child pornography, cyberstalking

Dyllan Barber, 19, has been arrested and charged with producing child pornography and cyberstalking.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A teenager from Little Valley has been arrested and charged with producing child pornography and cyberstalking, according to the United States Attorney's Office for the Western District of New York.

According to a criminal complaint, Dyllan Barber, 19, allegedly initiated a conversation with a minor female victim on Snapchat back in November 2019. During the conversation Barber allegedly used his own Snapchat account, but posed as a hacker who had gained control over the account.

It's alleged that Barber threatened the victim to produce and send him sexually explicit images otherwise he would release information about the victim publicly.

The U.S. Attorney's Office says in response to the threats, the victim allegedly produced and sent photos of herself to Barber.

Barber made an initial appearance in court Monday and was released on conditions.