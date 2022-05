Richard Irvin was arrested on Wednesday following the investigation.

CATTARAUGUS COUNTY, N.Y. — One man has been arrested following a Cattaraugus County Sheriff's Office investigation into an elder abuse case.

Richard Irvin was arrested on Wednesday. The Sheriff's Office accuses him of stealing over $20,962 from an elderly victim.

Irvin was arrested for grand larceny in the third degree and endangering the welfare of an incompetent or physically disabled person.