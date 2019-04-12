LITTLE VALLEY, N.Y. — The Cattaraugus County Sheriff's Office is warning residents about a phone scam.

The sheriff's office stresses residents not to share any personal information during calls over the phone.

The scam involves a person claiming to work for the Social Security Bureau who asks for the last four digits of your Social Security number. The person then mentions a warrant out for the resident's arrest and asks for money to resolve the situation.

The person claiming to work for the Social Security Bureau will often attempt to offer specific details, including a badge number, case number, and a warrant number that says the warrant is from the state of Texas.

The sheriff's office asks residents who have received this phone call, or calls that are similar in nature, to contact local police.

RELATED: Dunkirk Police warn of 'IRS scam' targeting residents

RELATED: Buffalo Police: Exercise caution when buying, selling items in person

RELATED: Local scam targets parishioners via text