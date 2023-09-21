Cattaraugus County man charged with murder in fatal accident that killed 3, including his sister and a child

Evan R. Klink, 21 of Freedom is facing several charges in a fatal accident that killed three people.

FREEDOM, N.Y. — A Cattaraugus County man is facing several charges in connection with a fatal crash that took the lives of three people, including his sister and a six-year-old child.

Evan R. Klink, 21 of Freedom is charged with three counts of Murder in the second degree, one count of Aggravated Vehicular Homicide, one county of Vehicular Manslaughter first degree, one county Vehicular Assault first degree, Reckless Driving, Driving While Ability Impaired by Drugs and other vehicle traffic tickets.

State Police investigators say Klink was driving a 2006 Dodge Ram westbound on Freedom Road when he crossed over the center line and hit an oncoming 2005 Ford Focus that was traveling eastbound. The driver of the Ford, Dahlia J. Klink was Evan's sister. Dahlia Klink later died from her injuries. Two other passengers in the vehicle, Havanah S. Lopez, 17, of Java, and Molly Kibler, 6, of Freedom were pronounced dead at the scene.

Evan Klink was treated for injuries and later released into police custody. His passenger, Cameron Klink, 19, of Freedom was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.