Crime

Cattaraugus County man arrested on charges for sex crimes against children

Myron Bialaszewski, 61, was arrested for possessing a sexual performance by a child (class E felony).
Credit: Daniel - stock.adobe.com

SALAMANCA, N.Y. — New York State Police has arrested a Salamanca man on child pornography charges. 

Myron Bialaszewski, 61, was charged with possessing a sexual performance by a child (class E felony).

The Bureau of Criminal Investigation out of State Police in Olean and Troop A Computer Crimes Unit conducted an Internet Crimes Against Children investigation in Salamanca. 

The investigation determined Bialaszewski allegedly possessed child pornography, according to State Police.

Bialaszewski was issued an appearance ticket to return to Salamanca Court in April. 

