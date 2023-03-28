Cattaraugus County man arrested on charges for sex crimes against children

Myron Bialaszewski, 61, was arrested for possessing a sexual performance by a child (class E felony).

SALAMANCA, N.Y. — New York State Police has arrested a Salamanca man on child pornography charges.

Myron Bialaszewski, 61, was charged with possessing a sexual performance by a child (class E felony).

The Bureau of Criminal Investigation out of State Police in Olean and Troop A Computer Crimes Unit conducted an Internet Crimes Against Children investigation in Salamanca.

The investigation determined Bialaszewski allegedly possessed child pornography, according to State Police.