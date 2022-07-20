Cattaraugus County man arrested for allegedly stealing catalytic converter from a motorhome

Jacob Winship of Little Valley was arrested after being located in the City of Salamanca.

LITTLE VALLEY, N.Y. — A Little Valley man has been arrested for allegedly stealing a catalytic converter off a motorhome, according to the Cattaraugus County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies say an investigation resulted in the arrest of Jacob Winship, 31, of Little Valley who was charged with criminal mischief in the third degree and petit larceny. The report issued by deputies said the incident occurred around 10:30 p.m. on Tuesday.