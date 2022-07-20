Cattaraugus County man arrested for allegedly stealing catalytic converter from a motorhome

LITTLE VALLEY, N.Y. — A Little Valley man has been arrested for allegedly stealing a catalytic converter off a motorhome, according to the Cattaraugus County Sheriff's Office.
Deputies say an investigation resulted in the arrest of Jacob Winship, 31, of Little Valley who was charged with criminal mischief in the third degree and petit larceny. The report issued by deputies said the incident occurred around 10:30 p.m. on Tuesday.
Winship was located in the City of Salamanca and arrested without incident, according to the sheriff's office. He was issued an appearance ticket and is scheduled to appear in Little Valley Court at a later date.