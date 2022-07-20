x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

Cattaraugus County man arrested for allegedly stealing catalytic converter from a motorhome

Jacob Winship of Little Valley was arrested after being located in the City of Salamanca.
Credit: Bill Boyer/WGRZ

LITTLE VALLEY, N.Y. — A Little Valley man has been arrested for allegedly stealing a catalytic converter off a motorhome, according to the Cattaraugus County Sheriff's Office. 

Deputies say an investigation resulted in the arrest of Jacob Winship, 31, of Little Valley who was charged with criminal mischief in the third degree and petit larceny. The report issued by deputies said the incident occurred around 10:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

Winship was located in the City of Salamanca and arrested without incident, according to the sheriff's office. He was issued an appearance ticket and is scheduled to appear in Little Valley Court at a later date.

Related Articles

Paid Advertisement

More Videos

In Other News

Mayor Brown testifies on Capitol Hill