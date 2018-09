LITTLE VALLEY, NY-- A man from Cattaraugus County is accused of animal neglect.

Cattaraugus County Sheriff's officials say Mark R. Kirtz, 32, of Ischua, left a dog in unsanitary conditions on an enclosed porch with no food or water for a period of time.

The dog was taken by animal control officers to be treated.

Kirtz is charged with neglect of an impounded animal. He was issued an appearance ticket and is scheduled to appear in court at a later date.

