Cattaraugus County duo face weapons, drug charges

New York State Troopers say the incident happened at a business on Route 417 in Allegany.

A 40-year-old man and a 23-year-old woman were arrested on multiple charges Friday when New York State Troopers responded to a report of a man threatening another person with a gun.

Troopers determined that Raymond E. Sage Jr., of Great Valley was the male subject in a call they received regarding a man threatening another person with a pistol at a business. Troopers say this happened on Route 417 in Allegany.

Additionally, troopers say they arrested Mirranda L. Baker, also of Great Valley, for allegedly being in possession of methamphetamine.

Sage was charged with Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the third degree and Menacing in the second Degree. Baker was charged with Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the seventh degree.