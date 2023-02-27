Car crashes into Niagara Falls apartment building during police chase

In the early hours of Monday, the vehicle crashed into a bedroom of the apartment building. The man sleeping in the room was not injured.

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — One man is facing charges after he allegedly crashed a vehicle into an apartment building in Niagara Falls during a police chase.

The Niagara County Sheriff's Office reported that around 2 a.m. on Monday, a deputy attempted to initiate a traffic stop when the vehicle failed to stop and the chase started. The chase began in the Town of Niagara to the City of Niagara Falls.

The driver lost control of the vehicle at the corner of Cayuga Drive and Mang Avenue where it crashed into an apartment building, according to deputies.

The vehicle crashed into the outer wall and pushed into a bedroom where a man was sleeping. The man in the building was not injured.

The driver and the passenger of the car then jumped out of the car and began to run from law enforcement. The driver, Kevin M. King Jr., was taken into custody by deputies.

King has been charged with reckless driving, as well as, penal law charges of unlawful fleeing a police officer in the third degree, reckless endangerment in the second degree, criminal mischief in the fourth degree, resisting arrest and obstructing governmental administration in the second degree.