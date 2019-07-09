CANEADEA, N.Y. — According to New York State Police, a Caneadea woman was arrested on Friday for not providing proper food and water to four dogs.

Following a complaint, investigators from the Allegany County SPCA and the State Police discovered four malnourished and neglected dogs on Council House Road in the Town of Caneadea.

Terri Mura, 37, was charged with animal cruelty for allegedly failing to provide sustenance to four dogs. Mura faces four counts of failing to provide sustenance, and four counts of failure to provide proper food and drink to impounded animals.

Mura is set to appear in Caneadea Town Court toward the end of September.

RELATED: Niagara Falls man accused of abusing dog that was covered in maggots

RELATED: Animal daycare attendant arraigned for animal cruelty

RELATED: Jamestown Police: dead dog had multiple stab wounds