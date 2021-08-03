Candlelight vigil held for Niagara Falls woman killed in September

The murder of 28-year-old Mariah Sade Wilson remains unsolved after she was found beaten to death in her home with her kids downstairs.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A candlelight vigil was held Sunday afternoon for Mariah Sade Wilson, who was killed on LaSalle Avenue in Niagara Falls back in September.

The 28-year-old's murder remains unsolved after she was found beaten to death in her home with her kids downstairs.

The group continues to demand justice for her death.

"I just want people to see who Mariah was, where she came from," said Julia Stevens, Mariah's cousin. "Her family is here. I just kind of wanted to bring the community together and let people know how special Mariah was to us."

Her family is eager for justice despite there being very limited information right now.