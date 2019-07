TONAWANDA, N.Y. — City of Tonawanda Police say they caught a man who's been on the run from officers for more than a year, because he got in a fight at Canal Fest.

They say Shawn Tukey, 35, from Florida and Ronnie Hall, Jr., 25, from Ohio got into a fistfight at the festival Wednesday night.

Both were charged with disorderly conduct. Police say Tukey has been wanted on a gun charge in Georgia since last May.

He's facing an extradition hearing Friday morning.