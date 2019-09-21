FORT ERIE, ON — A 29-year-old woman from Fort Erie, Ontario, died on Saturday afternoon after she was pulled from the Canadian side of the Niagara River.

The Niagara Regional Police Service has not released the identity of the woman as they wait on a coroner's arrival and attempted to contact family members.

Police had responded to a call of three people in the water, and in distress, at about 6:30 p.m. Friday, in the area of Jarvis Street and the Niagara Boulevard in Fort Erie. Police say a bystander rescued the woman and a young child from the water, and they had been taken to a hospital for treatment.

The woman died Saturday afternoon. The child is listed in stable condition, according to the Niagara Regional Police Service.

Police identified the third person as Joshawa Raymond Douglas Brooks, a 28-year-old from Fort Erie. He is missing and is wanted for attempted murder in relation to the child and for breach of probation.

RELATED: Depew man arrested for impersonating New York state trooper

RELATED: Buffalo woman in stable condition after Dartmouth Avenue shooting

RELATED: Suspect in robbery call dies on his front porch in Kaisertown