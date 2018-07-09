BUFFALO, N.Y. - A Canadian woman was arrested after police say she slapped an American border patrol officer, because she was denied access into America.

Authorities say 40-year-old Natasha McPherson of Kitchener, Ontario, was attempting to come into the United States and spend the day in Niagara Falls State Park for a few hours on September 2, when she became irate after she was denied access into the country.

Police say McPherson has a previous history of attempting to cross into the United States, which preempted a secondary inspection by border patrol officers.

When she was denied access into the states, authorities say, McPherson became verbally combative and uncooperative.

McPherson claimed she was an American citizen but provided no proof to authorities. Police say she attempted to position herself in front of the exit door, an officer stepped in to block her from entering, and she asked the officer, “What if I punch you in the face?”

The officer ordered McPherson to sit down, but she insisted that she wanted to be criminally charged and slapped the officer on the left side of her face.

McPherson was arrested and charged with assaulting, resisting or impending an officer of the United States. The charge carries a maximum penalty of eight years in prison and a $250,00 fine.

