Canadian man arrested, charged with attempting to smuggle marijuana into the United States

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Canadian man faces charges after allegedly attempting to smuggle marijuana across the Peace Bridge and into the United States.

Ajaypal Dhillon, 22, of Scarborough, Ontario, was arrested and charged with possession with intent to distribute 100 kilograms or more of marijuana and importing marijuana. If convicted, Dhillon faces between five and 40 years in prison and a $5 million fine, according to the office for U.S. Attorney Trini Ross on Friday.

The arrest happened on Thursday, July 27, when a semi-trailer driven by Dhillon was inspected at the Peace Bridge Port of Entry.

"Dhillon presented customs documentation indicating a shipment of frozen waffles destined for a grocery store warehouse in Georgia. The shipper of the alleged waffles confirmed that the shipment was fraudulent, and the shipment was put on hold, while Dhillon was referred for a secondary inspection," the Department of Justice said in a statement.

Boxes containing roughly 948 kilograms of a green leafy substance, believed to be marijuana, were found during the inspection, as well as 50 kilograms of ketamine.

Five prior fraudulent shipments have been driven into the United States by Dhillon, according to the U.S. Customs and Border Protection.