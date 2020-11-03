BATAVIA, N.Y. — On Tuesday, Genesee County Sheriff's deputies arrested a 30-year-old woman for driving while under the influence of drugs with two kids under the age of 16 in the car.

Samantha Reff, of Caledonia, was arrested Tuesday after an investigation into an incident from December 3. Reff was stopped by deputies in Batavia and was allegedly driving under the influence of drugs. There were two unidentified children under the age of 16 in the car with Reff.

Reff has been charged with driving while impaired by drugs with a child under 16, two counts of endangering the welfare of a child, possession of a controlled substance and speeding.

She is set to appear in Batavia Town Court on April 2.

