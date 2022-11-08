Business owner asks Jamestown officials to fix error misidentifying his shop

A release issued on Monday, erroneously identified a comic book store as one of the businesses alleged to be selling the contra-ban.

JAMESTOWN, N.Y. — A local business owner is asking Jamestown officials to clarify information they released regarding two illegal cannabis dispensaries in the city.

2 On Your Side contacted the Mayor's office, who issued the press release, to confirm the addresses they provided. They confirm that one of the businesses shut down was the Chautauqua Mart, but they had the wrong street address listed in their records.