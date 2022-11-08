x
Crime

Business owner asks Jamestown officials to fix error misidentifying his shop

A release issued on Monday, erroneously identified a comic book store as one of the businesses alleged to be selling the contra-ban.
Credit: AP
FILE — Marijuana plants for the adult recreational market are loaded on a tractor for planting at Hepworth Farms in Milton, N.Y., July 15, 2022. New York began accepting applications, Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022, to open its first crop of legal recreational pot shops, taking a novel approach by reserving the first licenses for people with past pot convictions or their relatives. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)

JAMESTOWN, N.Y. — A local business owner is asking Jamestown officials to clarify information they released regarding two illegal cannabis dispensaries in the city.

2 On Your Side contacted the Mayor's office, who issued the press release, to confirm the addresses they provided. They confirm that one of the businesses shut down was the Chautauqua Mart, but they had the wrong street address listed in their records. 

City of Jamestown Police chief confirms that the business addresses that were shut down are 212 Fairmount Avenue and 25 N. Main Street.

