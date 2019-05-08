BUFFALO, N.Y. — A bus aide will spend 60 days in jail for hitting a child in the face with the child's shoe.

Anthony Lanier, 34, of Buffalo was sentenced in court Monday for attempted endangering the welfare of an incompetent person. In addition to the jail sentence, Lanier will also serve three years probation.

Investigators say Lanier admitted while working as a bus aide for the Western New York Bus Co. in December, he failed to supervise a nine-year-old child with autism and struck the child in the face with the child's shoe.

The child suffered an abrasion on his face. Lanier was terminated from the bus company.