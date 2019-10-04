CUBA, N.Y. — Authorities say there was no credible threat after two bullets were found in the walkway of Cuba Middle/High School on Wednesday.

Police say that the Cuba Police Department, along with the New York State Police and other agencies, swept the building to ensure there were no weapons or other items in the school.

K9 units were also called to the school to ensure no unnecessary visitors were let in the building.

After an active and thorough search, it was determined there was no threat, and all school-related activities have been deemed safe.

