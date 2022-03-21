Buffalo's Common Council to hold Town Hall meeting with city's new police commissioner

The meeting will take place Thursday at 5:30 PM at the Frederick Law Olmsted School on Suffolk St.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo residents will have a chance to meet the city's new Police Commissioner later this week.

University District Council member Rasheed Wyatt announced the Common Council will host a Town Hall meeting with Buffalo Police Commissioner Joseph Gramaglia on Thursday at 5:30 PM. It will take place at the Frederick Law Olmsted at Kensington School #156 on Suffolk St.

“Looking forward to this town hall meeting, this will be a great way to introduce the community to the new commissioner,” said University District Council Member Rasheed N.C. Wyatt. “I anticipate robust dialogue and hope we can answer any concerns the community has.”

Council Majority Leader David A. Rivera also added, “I am very encouraged that Commissioner Gramaglia is making such an effort to engage the community so far in advance of his first 100 days in this position.”